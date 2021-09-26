Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.