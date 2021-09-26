Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.4% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

