Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $430.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock worth $117,458,920. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

