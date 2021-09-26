Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daktronics worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $253.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

