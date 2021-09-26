Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $288,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after acquiring an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $127.30 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,545.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

