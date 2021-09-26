Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $1,845,035.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 730,601 shares of company stock worth $16,713,133 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

