Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.