Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $300,000 Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

