Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

