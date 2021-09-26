Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 8th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of BK stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$130.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.88.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
