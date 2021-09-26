Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 8th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BK stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$130.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.88.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.