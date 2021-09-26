Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$27.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.60.

WEED opened at C$17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.95. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$17.14 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

