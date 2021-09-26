Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $8.65

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.50 to $8.65 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

TRSSF stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

