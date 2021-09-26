Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 595,005 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $109,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,546,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,855,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.