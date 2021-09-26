Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:COF opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

