Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

CSII stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

