CargoX (CXO) Market Capitalization Tops $59.16 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $59.16 million and $86,353.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00131050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044195 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

