Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

