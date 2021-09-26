Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 4.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.