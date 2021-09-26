Celo Trading Up 12.1% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00014804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $351.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

