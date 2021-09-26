CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

