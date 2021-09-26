Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 2,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

