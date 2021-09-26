Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Financial Contrast

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cerner has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.6% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerner and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 2 1 7 0 2.50 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cerner currently has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 272.81%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Cerner.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 12.54% 18.32% 10.34% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 3.92 $780.09 million $2.45 29.79 CleanSpark $10.03 million 40.45 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -21.92

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerner beats CleanSpark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

