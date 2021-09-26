CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.22.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$116.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.09. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.