Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on October 20th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

