Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on October 20th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
