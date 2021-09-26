Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $468.39 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.89.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

