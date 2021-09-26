Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $7.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGIFF. Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

