Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,767 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.16% of Chesapeake Energy worth $58,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of CHK opened at $58.59 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

