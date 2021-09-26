Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $122.20 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

