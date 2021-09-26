Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.