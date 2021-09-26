Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

