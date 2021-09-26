CIBC Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$125.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.55.

TSE DCBO opened at C$105.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.46.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

