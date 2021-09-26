CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 27,289 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $168,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 810,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,709. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

