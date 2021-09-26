CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,576,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.13 on Friday, hitting $2,852.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,797.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,508.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,413.34 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.