CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 10,399 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,381 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $622.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

