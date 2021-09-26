CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 105,980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,980 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,417,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,121,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

