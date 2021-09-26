CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 14,589 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,844.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,768.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,469.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,407.68 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.