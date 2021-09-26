Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT Lowered to $8.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price target reduced by Aegis from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $329,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

