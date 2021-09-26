Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CI opened at $203.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47. Cigna has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

