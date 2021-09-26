Citigroup Begins Coverage on Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Megaport from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS MGPPF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Megaport has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

