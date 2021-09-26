Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.87 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.