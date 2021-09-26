Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,609 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Installed Building Products worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.