Citigroup Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

NLSN opened at $19.72 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

