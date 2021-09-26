Citigroup Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,148 shares of company stock worth $11,772,527 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

