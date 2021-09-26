Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,817 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

FMHI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

