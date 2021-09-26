Clarus Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.