Clarus Group Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $822.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

