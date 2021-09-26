Clarus Group Inc. Sells 5,476 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $28.80 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

