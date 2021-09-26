Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $97.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,043 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 192,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

