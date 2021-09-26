Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $4,327,233.90 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

