CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 44,746.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

