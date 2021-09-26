Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,072 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.